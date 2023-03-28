ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Disability rights groups opposing cuts in Metro Transit's paratransit van service area took their fight Tuesday to a federal agency.

The organizations alleged in a complaint to the Federal Transit Administration that Metro's Call-A-Ride service has failed to meet minimum standards set by the Americans With Disabilities Act.

"The current state of Call-A-Ride causes many people with disabilities to be trapped in their homes, to miss medical appointments and to risk termination by their employers," the groups said.

"These problems are harming the quality of life and limiting the possibility of people living with disabilities in the St. Louis region."

They also contend that Metro hasn't made adequate efforts to inform affected people about the service reduction planned for April 10; Metro insists that it has done so.

The complaint was signed by officials with Paraquad, the Starkloff Disability Institute and three organizations advocating for blind people. It was filed after Metro rejected the groups' request that it delay the cuts for at least six months.

Metro executive director Charles Stewart reiterated Tuesday that the reductions are aimed at achieving better Call-A-Ride service for the vast majority of customers who will continue to qualify.

"This is not something we wanted to do," Stewart said of the service reduction. An estimated 250 or so regular customers will be affected, Metro has said.

The planned change would eliminate Call-A-Ride service for some areas on the far north, south and west fringes of St. Louis County beyond Interstate 270. Most of the rest of the county and St. Louis would continue to be covered.

Under federal regulations, paratransit van rides must be provided for trips beginning or ending within three-fourths of a mile of a Metro bus route or MetroLink station when a bus or train is in service.

Even though Metro has reduced its regular bus service several times in recent years, the agency hasn't trimmed its Call-A-Ride service area accordingly since 2016.

The changes also would make ineligible any Call-A-Ride trip scheduled outside MetroLink or MetroBus service times, even in the reduced coverage area.

The disability rights groups said their employees and others they serve have been repeatedly denied Call-A-Ride trips. Moreover, the complaint said, Call-A-Ride users typically have to call three days ahead to book a trip despite a federal requirement of next-day service.

The complaint also says customers often are picked up "well outside the FTA guidelines for an acceptable window" of an hour before or after the requested time.

Stewart, the Metro official, acknowledged that Call-A-Ride service hasn't been in compliance with such rules for a long time, probably going back to 2019.

He said the larger-than-required service area, exacerbated by an increasing shortage of drivers and other employees, has been the reason.

Robbyn Wallen, transportation chair for the Missouri Council of the Blind, said Metro instead of cutting the service area for its own on-demand vans should instead consider contracting with private companies to supplement them.

As possible examples, she cited Uber and Lyft, the ride-hailing companies, and UZURV, an app that allows people in some other metro areas to book on-demand rides with drivers with expertise dealing with disabled passengers.

Stewart said "we are absolutely looking at other options" such as private companies. But he said any such arrangements in the future would be in addition to the service area reduction.