ST. LOUIS — A plan to reduce public transit services for people with disabilities didn't include input from riders and doesn't give them enough time to adjust travel routines, a group of disability rights organizations alleged this week.

Metro Transit announced plans earlier this month to reduce the area served by its paratransit Call-A-Ride vans on April 10 due to a shortage of drivers. Leaders from five St. Louis-area organizations urged Metro to delay the cuts, which the agency has said will affect about 250 regular customers, by at least six months.

"We sincerely hope you will choose a delay in service changes and to pursue meaningful dialogue," a letter disability rights leaders sent to Metro on Tuesday stated. "There are success stories in some regions of the U.S. that may provide creative solutions for our area rather than cutting services to your most vulnerable customers."

The leaders alleged in their letter that Metro failed to engage the public in its decision; sent letters about the route changes to riders who are blind and couldn't read them; didn't give customers enough time to make adjustments; hasn't provided equitable alternatives for people in wheelchairs or with mobility issues.

Call-A-Ride provides transportation for people who meet Americans With Disabilities Act guidelines. The change eliminates coverage in some areas of far north, south and west St. Louis County beyond Interstate 270.

Metro has said the change will shorten reservation call wait times and allow the agency to reduce the number of times the service can't provide a trip requested because of the driver shortage.

The organizations also say the cuts will impact not just 250 customers, but "all who may have reason to travel into or out of" the parts of St. Louis County affected, as well as riders' employers and families.

They threatened to file a complaint with the Federal Transit Administration if they didn't get a satisfactory response from Metro.

Metro was preparing a response to the letter, said spokeswoman Patti Beck.

The leaders who signed the letter include Robyn Wallen, transportation chair of the Missouri Council of the Blind; Jenny Carmack, president of the Lewis and Clark Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind of Missouri; Aimee Wehmeier, president of Paraquad, Inc.; Laura Park-Leach, president and CEO of Saint Louis Society for the Blind; and Lori Becker, interim executive director of the Starkloff Disability Institute.