Dissident property owners file another lawsuit against downtown taxing district, plan more in bid to shake up CID governance

ST. LOUIS — A group of dissident property owners has filed another lawsuit in an ongoing legal and public relations battle with the downtown special taxing district that pays for cleaning, security and other services in the entertainment and employment hub.

The lawsuit, filed Friday, seeks a court order to return about $5 million in funds held by the Downtown St. Louis Community Improvement District to the neighborhood’s property owners. It’s the latest attempt from the group to blow up the existing Downtown CID because of what critics say have been years of ineffective leadership and an inability to address issues such as crime.

And it’s not the last suit the group’s leaders say they plan to file.

“This is just the first one out of the box,” said Matt O’Leary, a downtown condo owner and resident and a plaintiff in the lawsuit.

He and others disillusioned with the CID say downtown interests should start over with a new group and a new CID with different governance. Planning is underway to ensure a “seamless” transition so downtown services such as cleaning aren’t impacted should the plaintiffs prevail, O’Leary said.