Dissident property owners file another lawsuit against downtown taxing district, plan more in bid to shake up CID governance

ST. LOUIS — A group of dissident property owners has filed another lawsuit in an ongoing legal and public relations battle with the downtown special taxing district that pays for cleaning, security and other services in the entertainment and employment hub.
The lawsuit, filed Friday, seeks a court order to return about $5 million in funds held by the Downtown St. Louis Community Improvement District to the neighborhood’s property owners. It’s the latest attempt from the group to blow up the existing Downtown CID because of what critics say have been years of ineffective leadership and an inability to address issues such as crime.
And it’s not the last suit the group’s leaders say they plan to file.
“This is just the first one out of the box,” said Matt O’Leary, a downtown condo owner and resident and a plaintiff in the lawsuit.
He and others disillusioned with the CID say downtown interests should start over with a new group and a new CID with different governance. Planning is underway to ensure a “seamless” transition so downtown services such as cleaning aren’t impacted should the plaintiffs prevail, O’Leary said.
Other plaintiffs in the latest suit include the owners of the Embassy Suites and Laurel apartments on Washington Avenue — developed by downtown CID critic Amos Harris — as well as the office building owner at 500 North Broadway and the owner of the Last Hotel. They’re represented by attorneys Elkin and Bill Kistner, who often handle cases dealing with local government. The CID is represented by real estate attorneys at major law firm Husch Blackwell.
Last month, the district had its lifespan extended by 20 years under an ordinance passed by the St. Louis Board of Aldermen. But the CID critics argue state law requires leftover money from the district’s original term to be distributed back to taxpayers rather than carried over to a new term.
That $5 million or so includes about $3.3 million the district levied last month to fund operations this year. The critics argue because the last city ordinance authorizing the CID only covers the 10-year period from 2011 to 2021, the leftover money must be redistributed to downtown property owners who pay the special assessments funding the district.
Either way, O’Leary said the group plans to file at least one more lawsuit challenging the validity of the CID-backers’ petition to extend the district’s life. After struggling to gather enough signatures for months, the city in November verified the district had collected enough signatures to extend its term, though a city spokesman said it was “very close.”
O’Leary and another prominent district critic, Les Sterman, already sued in October to block the collection of the 2021 tax. Judge Joan Moriarty in November, though, denied their petition for a temporary restraining order, saying the 2021 special assessment appeared to be lawful. She said aggrieved taxpayers could pay their taxes to the district under protest and seek their own refunds.
Her November order also said the taxes would be used to fund maintenance and security downtown, while the refund from a year of collections would average just a couple hundred dollars for each taxpayer.
“The court finds that the balance between this harm and the injury that the injunction’s issuance would inflict weighs in favor of the denial of the temporary restraining order,” Moriarty wrote.
In an emailed statement provided to the Post-Dispatch by a spokeswoman late Monday, the CID said the lawsuit was the latest in a series of costly legal actions brought by “members of a small group opposing the District.”
“These individuals and entities have not yet obtained the relief requested in any of their lawsuits. ... The District is confident that this new petition will fare no better,” the CID said in the statement.
The CID said its collection of the 2021 assessment and its proposed use of those funds “comports with all applicable laws and ordinances and — perhaps most importantly — implements the will of the majority of the property owners in the District’s boundaries who have approved these assessments and the expenditure of same for the designated purposes.
“These new claims will again force the District to expend resources defending a frivolous lawsuit when these resources could and should be devoted toward the critical work of the District.”
