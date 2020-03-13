Does your phone have a non-Missouri area code? Don’t expect coronavirus hotline to answer

JEFFERSON CITY — A new hotline for Missourians seeking guidance about the coronavirus does not accept calls from cellphones with out-of-state area codes.
In an age when more people are keeping their mobile phone numbers as they move from state to state, the glitch could mean people seeking information are being left out.
That group could include college students who come from other states to study in Missouri, but keep their home state phones.
Both of the state’s two reported cases of the disease are college-age students who traveled to other countries.
The hotline, announced Wednesday, is staffed by medical professionals on a round-the-clock basis, the Department of Health and Senior Services said.
It is designed to help people get information about the disease, which has caused widespread disruption across the world.
But, its rollout has been rocky.
On Wednesday, people complained on Twitter about lengthy waits and hang-ups while seeking information.
In response, the department tweeted: “The Call Center is working on adjusting to the call volume and issues should be resolved soon.”
Dr. Randall Williams, who heads the agency, did not respond to a request for comment Friday.
DHSS spokeswoman Lisa Cox said the problem is under review.
“I have someone looking into this with the call center,” Cox said.
The department reports that a total of 73 people have been tested in Missouri, with 71 of those being negative. A St. Louis County 20-year-old has been confirmed positive, while a Greene County resident is presumed to be positive based on the initial results of a test.
The hotline number is 877-435-8411.
Missouri has six telephone area codes: 314 and 636 in the St. Louis area; 417 in the southwest corner of the state; 816 in the Kansas City region; 660 for north and north-central Missouri; and 573 for mid-state, including the capital city.