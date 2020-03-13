Does your phone have a non-Missouri area code? Don’t expect coronavirus hotline to answer

JEFFERSON CITY — A new hotline for Missourians seeking guidance about the coronavirus does not accept calls from cellphones with out-of-state area codes.

In an age when more people are keeping their mobile phone numbers as they move from state to state, the glitch could mean people seeking information are being left out.

That group could include college students who come from other states to study in Missouri, but keep their home state phones.

Both of the state’s two reported cases of the disease are college-age students who traveled to other countries.

The hotline, announced Wednesday, is staffed by medical professionals on a round-the-clock basis, the Department of Health and Senior Services said.

It is designed to help people get information about the disease, which has caused widespread disruption across the world.

But, its rollout has been rocky.

On Wednesday, people complained on Twitter about lengthy waits and hang-ups while seeking information.

In response, the department tweeted: “The Call Center is working on adjusting to the call volume and issues should be resolved soon.”

Dr. Randall Williams, who heads the agency, did not respond to a request for comment Friday.