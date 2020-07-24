Domestic violence programs get $1 million boost in St. Louis County, where virus cases set single-day record

CLAYTON — St. Louis County is setting aside $1 million in federal pandemic relief funds to aid programs for victims of domestic violence, County Executive Sam Page announced Friday morning.

The money will come from the $173.5 million given to the county through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act.

"We know that isolation can make those in abusive relationships more vulnerable," Page said, adding that other factors in a pandemic like job loss, economic anxiety and stress can also increase risks of abuse.

Local domestic violence agencies have also reported more calls to their help lines during the pandemic and say some have been hesitant to enter shelters because of the virus, Page said.

The county executive asked service providers, clinics and hospitals to quickly submit proposals for use of the funds through a form at stlcorona.com.

The $1 million will come from $24 million of the county's CARES Act funds set aside for humanitarian programs.

Page also reiterated Friday that he is concerned about rising COVID-19 case numbers in St. Louis County and the region.