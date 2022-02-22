Downtown St. Louis attractions hiring for summer rush

ST. LOUIS — With summer a few months away, downtown St. Louis business leaders want to make sure people know the city’s most popular attractions are hiring.

Ryan McClure, executive director of the Gateway Arch Foundation, said in a media conference Tuesday there are approximately 250 jobs open at the Arch, including full-time, part-time and seasonal positions.

“We are seeing a lot of folks wanting to come downtown and wanting to have the Arch experience and I think Winterfest was a great example of that,” McClure said, also noting the foundation is hiring.

Eric Gilbert, the general manager for City Museum, echoed McClure and added that hiring downtown has been difficult not only due to low applicant flow but also an approximately 30% show-up rate for scheduled interviews.

The positions open at the Museum are diverse, he said, suiting a range of levels and career goals.

For more information visit gatewayarchjobs.com and citymuseum.org.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.