Downtown St. Louis convention center no longer has enough money for full expansion, chief says

ST. LOUIS — The expansion of the downtown St. Louis convention center faces more hurdles after officials said they no longer have enough money to pay for the second half of the project.

Kitty Ratcliffe with the Convention and Visitors Commission, which operates America’s Center, said Tuesday they had to tap funds earmarked for the second phase to use for the first half of the project after costs skyrocketed due to higher construction prices and rising inflation while St. Louis County Council for months delayed signing off on $105 million in bonds for the project.

"We have funds to complete (phase one) and will be able to complete it, but it ate into funds for project two," Ratcliffe said during the St. Louis Municipal Finance Corp. board meeting. "We don't have enough funds for project two."

The funding shortfall will set up another battle with St. Louis County over how to pay for the expansion, a project initially estimated at $210 million. A spokesman for St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said the county has no plans to contribute more to the convention center. Councilman Ernie Trakas, who has long opposed the expansion, said the shortfall raises doubts of Ratcliffe's credibility.

"At best it was disingenuous on her part to even attempt to represent they had enough funding given the state of the economy at the time and the concerns with labor and supply chain issues," Trakas said. "This was easily predictable in keeping with Ms. Ratcliffe's history of, shall we say, ambitious representations."

The convention center's second phase will use the $30 million earmarked for the project from the Rams settlement. But officials do not know how much the second phase will cost in total until they go out for bid again. No companies submitted a bid for the second half when officials initially sought bids earlier this year.

And it's not clear what other sources the expansion could tap.

Spokespeople for Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and Comptroller Darlene Green, whose office chairs the coordination team for the expansion, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Ratcliffe on Tuesday told the Municipal Finance Corp. board that the visitors commission had applied for a $1 million grant from the state of Missouri to use for the expansion's park, which architects estimated to cost $3.7 million.

The grant would come from $14 million of the state's American Rescue Plan Act funds that will go towards tourism destinations in St. Louis, Kansas City, Branson and Springfield.

But Ratcliffe said the convention center faces competition from the St. Louis Zoo, Gateway Arch Park Foundation, Sheldon Concert Hall, the city of Pacific and the National Blues Museum, located just steps from the convention center.

The state is expected to make its decision next month, she said.

The convention center expansion was first proposed four years ago, and calls for a major reconfiguration of the complex, which fronts Washington Avenue. The first phase looks to add 92,000 square feet of exhibit space along Cole Street; the second phase calls for a 65,000-square-foot ballroom along Ninth Street, as well as a public plaza on what is now a parking lot.

Visitor's commission officials are in a rush to complete pieces of the expansion by late 2023 to accommodate conventions and groups it has promised the space to.

But the project has faced resistance at nearly every step, from political squabbling in the city, to the coronavirus pandemic, to the dispute over a deal for a north St. Louis County recreation center. Clayco founder Bob Clark also launched a campaign to kill the expansion, arguing it was ill-conceived and would run into rising construction costs. He has a financial interest in the adjacent Bottle District, though he has said that has nothing to do with his opposition.

Jacob Barker of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.