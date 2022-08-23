Dozens attend military funeral for St. Louis veteran with no known family

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Glenn Emerson Cook had no known family to lay him to rest at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on Tuesday, but he was far from alone.

Roughly 60 people, including fellow military veterans and local volunteers, honored Cook at a funeral service with full military honors.

They knew little about Cook, 70, of Olivette, other than that he was an Army veteran who fought in the Vietnam War. Calvin Whitaker, who owns Michel Funeral Home in St. Louis, said no one was even able to locate a picture of him.

But they knew that one of Cook’s last acts was to donate part of his estate to The BackStoppers Inc., an organization that supports families of first responders killed in the line of duty.

Backstoppers in turn contacted Whitaker, whose small family-run funeral home has held funerals for nine homeless U.S. veterans with no known families in the last six years.

BackStoppers board member Dan Raniere said the organization didn’t yet know exactly how much Cook had donated to the group. But they were glad to see the outpouring of support for him. Raniere lost count of the number of vehicles lined up for Cook’s motorcade.

“It’s unbelievable,” he said. “We thought there’d be five or six of us here today. But that’s St. Louis.”

The Patriot Guard Riders, a volunteer organization, led the funeral procession on motorcycles, American flags in hand. And on a hilltop shelter overlooking much of the cemetery, members of a local chapter of the American Veterans held flags, too, while military members laid Cook to rest with a traditional rifle and bugle salute.

Learning that Cook had no known family was like getting “punched in the gut,” Whitaker said.

“But everybody here today was his family,” he said. “They were all sharing in his life.”

Cook was the first of three U.S. Veterans with no known family laid to rest at the cemetery on Tuesday.

Austin Charles Carlson, an Air Force veteran of the Korean war from Piedmont, Mo., and Robert Eugene Upchurch, of O’Fallon, Mo., who served in the Army from 1961 to 1964, were buried in separate ceremonies.

Cole Rodriguez had worked a 12-hour shift late into the night Monday at his job with Pacific Rail Services in East St. Louis. But when he awoke to find his parents heading out the door to Cook’s funeral, he jumped at the opportunity to join them.

“As much as our veterans sacrificed for us,” said Rodriguez, 22, of Oakville, “it was the least I could do to be here.”