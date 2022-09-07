Dozens have died on a St. Louis County road. Now it's getting fixed.

BERKELEY — Nearly two miles of a deadly road here will soon be safer thanks to $5.4 million in street improvements. The rest of the road's eight-mile stretch will have to wait.

St. Louis County politicians gathered on Wednesday to announce the overhaul of Airport Road, which will reduce driving lanes, redo sidewalks and install stoplights, among other things. Leaders and residents alike praised the plan.

"Once they make those changes, I'm quite sure it'll slow down a lot of the traffic and help keep people from being injured and hurt and possibly killed," said Edward Moore, whose barbershop on Airport Road was destroyed when a truck crashed into it in February.

Moore and three of his clients were hospitalized. He's opening up a new shop half a mile down the road in a building that sits farther back from traffic.

Airport Road curves through hilly business and residential areas where homes sit about 25 feet away from speeding traffic, often going much faster than the 35 mile-per-hour limit. Sidewalks sit just a few feet away from the road with no barriers to protect pedestrians.

It's a popular route for more than 22,000 daily drivers, including commuters going to Express Scripts or Boeing and for travelers headed to the airport. But between potholes, views obscured by hills and drivers' tendency to speed, Airport Road is also fatal.

Eight people died on a ¾-mile portion of Airport Road from 2017 through 2021, according to an analysis of traffic data by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. A total of 22 people died on the entire stretch of road, which becomes Hereford Avenue for several blocks in Ferguson and then Chambers Road.

The project includes the following improvements to 1.7 miles from Interstate 170 to just before North Florissant Road:

Reducing the road from up to five lanes down to three lanes, including a shared middle turn lane

Repaving

Building bike lanes on both sides with a buffer lane separating them from the driving lanes

Replacing deteriorating sidewalks and curbs

Installing new stoplights and wheelchair accessible sidewalk ramps

Federal money will cover $2.1 million of project costs and St. Louis County will pick up the rest of the bill. Construction is expected to begin next spring and be completed before the end of 2023. The county is working with the Missouri Department of Transportation on detours to alleviate traffic during construction.

State Rep. Raychel Proudie, a Democrat who represents parts of north St. Louis County, said her family lives in the area and often uses Airport Road. Her family and constituents praised the planned improvements.

"The response I got from people is, 'It's about time,'" Proudie said at a news conference Wednesday.

Airport Road is far from the only road that needs improving. The county has a list of more than $200 million in necessary infrastructure improvements, County Executive Sam Page said. Chambers Road and Hereford Avenue are on the list of county roads slated for eventual improvement.

The county is working on a plan with Ferguson to turn the intersection of Hereford and North Elizabeth avenues into a roundabout and reduce lanes on either side, which should slow traffic, said David Wrone, a spokesman for St. Louis County transportation and public works. That work is expected to start in 2025 and conclude in 2026.

"That intersection has a lot of accidents, a lot of crashes," Wrone said. "Speeding is a very serious issue."

Improvements to the rest of Chambers Road haven't been scheduled yet.

St. Louis County will get a to-be-determined amount of money from the $1 trillion infrastructure law Congress passed last year. The money is expected to help get more road projects started, Page said.