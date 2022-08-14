Dozens protest search of Trump's house at downtown St. Louis FBI office

ST. LOUIS — A few dozen people gathered outside the St. Louis FBI field office on Sunday afternoon to protest the search of former President Donald Trump's home last week.

The FBI searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, last Monday as part of an investigation into whether the former president took classified records from the White House to his residence when he left office. Federal law generally requires such documents to stay with the government. An inventory unsealed by a federal judge Friday showed agents found 11 sets of classified records.

Many Republicans have reacted with fury, casting the search as an abuse of power and a political hit on Trump, who may run for president in 2024, by a Democratic administration. Sunday's protest, led by far-right blogger Jim Hoft, offered similar rhetoric. Demonstrators held a large sign that read "Defund the FBI" and Hoft called the FBI's search an outrage.

The Biden administration said it had no prior knowledge of the raid.

Hoft is the owner of Gateway Pundit, a site that has echoed the baseless theory that the 2020 election was stolen.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.