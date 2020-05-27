You are the owner of this article.
Drive launched to ask St. Louis voters to back Lambert privatization
Drive launched to ask St. Louis voters to back Lambert privatization

St. Louis Lambert International Airport

Passengers wait at St. Louis Lambert International Airport for their Southwest Airlines flight on Thursday, May 17, 2018. Photo by Nikos Frazier, nfrazier@post-dispatch.com

 Nikos Frazier

ST. LOUIS  — Citing the pandemic-spurred recession as a rationale, a petition drive was launched Wednesday to ask city voters at the Nov. 3 election to restart the process of privatizing St. Louis Lambert International Airport halted last December by Mayor Lyda Krewson.

A proposed city charter amendment pushed by the St. Louis NAACP and a Carpenters Union group would require city officials to lease all or “a majority” of Lambert if at least $1.7 billion in proceeds was generated for the city.

Leaders of the two organizations, in a letter “to the people of St. Louis,” said the pandemic and recession have disproportionately hit the African American community and that the large amounts raised by leasing Lambert could be of great assistance.

“In this current crisis, our call to seek transformational change for the City of St. Louis is more relevant than ever,” Adolphus Pruitt, president of the city NAACP, and Al Bond, executive secretary-treasurer of the St. Louis-Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council, said in the letter. 

Al Bond and Adolphus Pruitt

Carpenters union official Al Bond (left) and Adolphus Pruitt, St. Louis NAACP president, at a news conference Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Carpenters Hall in St. Louis. Photo by Mark Schlinkmann, mschlinkmann@post-dispatch.com

“The need to identify revenues to rebuild and revive our population is more pressing and more imminent.”

Krewson did not comment immediately on the announcement.

Mary Goodman, a spokeswoman for Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, said he hasn’t taken a position on the effort but that “it appears to be a large and thought-out undertaking by these organizations” and Reed “is willing to hear more.”

Under the proposed ballot issue, the city would be required to spend at least $300 million of lease proceeds for police, firefighting and other public safety efforts and at least $200 million each for neighborhood development efforts and job training.

The latter would include apprenticeship programs for minorities in the construction and building trades.

At least $100 million would be earmarked for each of the following:

* Streets, bridges and parks

* Removal of vacant buildings, construction of affordable housing and home repair efforts

* Transportation infrastructure and multipurpose facilities

Krewson, in ending the city’s exploration of leasing Lambert to private companies, had cited criticism from residents, business leaders and other elected officials.

The charter requires petitioners to get signatures of at least 10% of the number of registered voters at the last mayoral election in 2017, or 19,688.  

If the measure reached the ballot, the proposal would require 60 percent approval, said Gary Stoff, an official with the city Election Board.

