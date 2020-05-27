Drive launched to ask St. Louis voters to back Lambert privatization

ST. LOUIS — Citing the pandemic-spurred recession as a rationale, a petition drive was launched Wednesday to ask city voters at the Nov. 3 election to restart the process of privatizing St. Louis Lambert International Airport halted last December by Mayor Lyda Krewson.

A proposed city charter amendment pushed by the St. Louis NAACP and a Carpenters Union group would require city officials to lease all or “a majority” of Lambert if at least $1.7 billion in proceeds was generated for the city.

Leaders of the two organizations, in a letter “to the people of St. Louis,” said the pandemic and recession have disproportionately hit the African American community and that the large amounts raised by leasing Lambert could be of great assistance.

“In this current crisis, our call to seek transformational change for the City of St. Louis is more relevant than ever,” Adolphus Pruitt, president of the city NAACP, and Al Bond, executive secretary-treasurer of the St. Louis-Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council, said in the letter.

“The need to identify revenues to rebuild and revive our population is more pressing and more imminent.”

Krewson did not comment immediately on the announcement.