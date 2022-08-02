Early results show Valentine up in U.S. Senate primary for Missouri Democrats

ST. LOUIS — Early results in the democratic U.S. Senate primary show Trudy Busch Valentine with a commanding lead, with about 5% of Missouri reported.

Valentine was up 47% to Lucas Kunce's 31% at about 8:20 p.m., according to early compilations.

Valentine, a retired nurse and heir to the Busch beer brewing fortune, and Kunce, a marine veteran and nonprofit policy staffer, lead a pack of 11 vying for the Democratic nomination in an effort to flip the U.S. Senate seat held by retiring Republican Roy Blunt.

Valentine supporters gathered in the Sheet Metal Local 36 Union Hall in St. Louis to await the results.

Bob and Sharon Boitano, of south St. Louis County, were among the first supporters to arrive, where a bar equipped with Anheuser Busch products and a stage dotted with flags was prepared for the night.

“I knew right away I would support her,” said Sharon Boitano. “I think she's a kind-hearted, honest person that would turn the state’s politics around.”

Sharon Boitano arrived at the party after spending more than 5 hours sitting in a lawn chair at the edge of a Green Park polling place to campaign for Valentine.

The couple added that they were disappointed at negative attack ads against Valentine focused on her teenage participation in the controversial Veiled Prophet debutante ball in St. Louis.

“I thought that was a low blow,” said Bob Boitano.

Whoever wins, the general election is expected to be an uphill battle for the democratic nominee in the state where Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election by a more than 15% margin.

Valentine, 65, of Clayton, is a first-time candidate, but longtime funder of democratic politics. With a net worth estimated between $69.4 million and $219.4 million, she mostly self-funded her campaign.

Valentine has emphasized health care issues through both her personal and professional experience as a nurse in the race. Another focus of the campaign is combating the opioid epidemic. Her son, Matt Valentine, died of an overdose in 2020.

Valentine is the daughter of August “Gussie” Busch Jr., who died in 1989. Her mother, Gertrude Busch, was Busch’s third wife.

In 2019, her alma mater, the St. Louis University School of Nursing, was named for Valentine after she contributed $4 million to the school.

“I’m going to come at this differently than people with their guns and their blowtorches,” she told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch editorial board in a July interview, referring to the Republican candidates’ use of military props and fighting stances. “I’m not a politician. I never thought I’d run for political office.”

A long list of Misouri Democrats endorsed Valentine, including St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Kansas City, state Sen. Jill Schupp of Creve Coeur and former U.S. Rep. Dick Gephardt.

While Valentine tapped her wealth to fund her run, Kunce is the campaign's top fundraiser with $4.4 million raised through June.

Kunce, a Jefferson City native, attended Yale University, graduated from law school at the University of Missouri-Columbia and then joined the Marine Corps. He spent 13 years in the military, deploying to Iraq and Afghanistan, before becoming a policy staffer at the American Economic Liberties Project, a nonprofit opposed to monopolies and concentrated corporate power.

He is running as a populist focused on economic issues, advocating for curbing corporate influence in Congress.

Independent U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders endorsed Kunce on the eve of the election Monday.

Another candidate with significant funding in the race is businessman Spencer Toder, of Olivette. When he entered the race, Toder was CEO of Atrial Innovations, a startup medical device company, and a broker and consultant at Confluence Realty Advisors in St. Louis, according to his Linkedin page. A first-time candidate, Toder has funneled more than $800,000 of his own money into his campaign, which has focused on connecting voters with government services.

In all, 11 candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination. Others running are Lewis Rolen of St. Louis, Gena Ross of Platte City, Carla Coffee Wright of St. Louis, Josh Shipp of St. Louis, Jewel Kelly of Festus, Clarence Taylor of St. Louis, Pat Kelly of St. Louis and Ronald William Harris of Kansas City.