EAST ST. LOUIS — City Councilman Charles Powell III was elected mayor Tuesday, ousting one-term Mayor Robert Eastern III.
Final unofficial returns showed Powell with 2,097 votes, or about 45%, and Eastern with 1,734, or 37%.
Finishing in third place was Marie Franklin, a community organizer, who got 841 votes, or about 18%.
Tags
Political Fix
Our political newsletter featuring local and national updates and analysis.
Mark Schlinkmann
Mark Schlinkmann is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today