ST. LOUIS — Eastbound Interstate 64 is closed Friday afternoon at Tamm Avenue after a nearby water main break flooded the highway.
Westbound lanes of I-64 are still open but appear to be moving slowly. A spokesperson for St. Louis police said officials don't know how long eastbound lanes will be closed.
At least one car was stuck in the floodwaters as of 5:40 p.m.
Battalion 3 reports: EB I-64 completely closed. One lane of traffic WB I-64. @SLMPD, @MoDOT, & the Water Department on scene. #STLCity #stlwx pic.twitter.com/ijRy7UHtqy— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) May 12, 2023
Nick Dunne, spokesperson for St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, said the city's water division identified a 30-inch water main break. Multiple city and state agencies are responding.
