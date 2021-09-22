Edwardsville takes steps to build walking, biking network in city

EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville City Council put the wheels in motion this week for a new bicycle and pedestrian advisory committee.

Ten people have been appointed to the committee, which will aim to promote biking and walking by developing an integrated bikeway system for commuter and recreational use. The city's public works, parks and recreation, economic development and police and fire departments will be involved in prioritizing related projects.

Cities and areas where more people walk and bike are healthier, Alderman SJ Morrison said, adding that commercial development often follows those types of projects.

The committee will make annual recommendations and create a long-term plan to encourage biking and walking. The members, who include an attorney, educator and urban planner among others, are Danielle Adair, Kyle Anderson, Greg Brummitt, Jo Gibson, Clayton Hopkins, Susan Hume, Emily Morrison, Stephanie Robbins, Steve Stuart and Mary Vandevord.