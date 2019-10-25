This report will be updated
ST. LOUIS — A national effort by animal welfare groups to bar the declawing of cats has reached the St. Louis Board of Aldermen.
Alderman Christine Ingrassia, D-6th Ward, on Friday introduced a bill that would make it illegal to conduct such surgery in the city unless it's medically necessary.
"The surgery is really intrusive and can be very painful," she said.
She said most people who declaw cats do so to try to keep them from scratching but that there are other methods that can be deployed to discourage that.
The declawing ban is part of a general animal welfare bill that also would make other changes in city rules for pets.
Earlier this year New York became the first state in the United States to ban cat declawing operations, which involve amputating a cat's toes back to the first knuckle.
Declawing cats also is illegal in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Denver and in much of Europe.
