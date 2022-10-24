Elected officials react to St. Louis school shooting

JEFFERSON CITY — Elected officials issued statements on social media in the wake of the shooting inside a St. Louis high school.

Gov. Mike Parson: “Our hearts go out to the victims and their families of this morning’s shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis. Our office has been briefed on this tragedy. State Public Safety officials are coordinating with local law enforcement and have offered any state resources necessary to assist with the investigation…. Teresa and I are praying for the victims, their families, and the entire community.”

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt: “Tragic news from Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis. Thank you to law enforcement officers who quickly responded.”

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley: “Devastating news in St. Louis. I’m grateful for the swift response of local law enforcement. My office is in contact with local authorities and we stand ready to offer all assistance possible.”

Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade: “My heart is broken for the children and their families in St. Louis who have had their lives forever changed for the worse. (The Missouri Legislature) can and must do better to address the epidemic of gun violence killing Missourians.”

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine: “I am heartbroken this morning to see reports of a school shooting in south St. Louis. As mother and grandmother myself, I’m shocked and praying for all those affected — students, parents, faculty, and in the community. I’m grateful to brave law enforcement for their quick response.”

Attorney General Eric Schmitt: “Our hearts are with the students at the Central Visual and Performing Arts School and their families as they seek to heal from this senseless tragedy, and we commend the brave men and women of law enforcement for their quick and decisive action.”

Alderman Megan Green: “The school building had locked doors, metal detectors, and on-site security. Police response was swift and professional. There was still a shooting.… It is unconscionable that our Republican legislature has tied our hands. We are prohibited from doing more to get guns off the street.… No children should have to live with the constant threat of gun violence.”

Alderman Jack Coatar: “… Today’s trauma will affect our entire community, most notably our students, our teachers, and our first responders directly involved. We support you. We care for you. Our hearts are with you. But that does not scratch the surface of what we need to do to keep our children safe. Our state and federal governments need to act. The complete lack of action in Jefferson City and Washington is normalizing children being killed at school.…”