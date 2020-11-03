Election Day: Lines form early at polling places across St. Louis

The barrage of ads and phone calls ends today as voters across the St. Louis region and the country who waited for Election Day voting cast their ballots. Turnout in Missouri is expected to hit about 75%, the largest since 1992 when Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush topped the ballot.
Florissant, 6:30 a.m.: At the Florissant Valley branch of the St. Louis County library, a line of more than 200 people snaked around the parking lot - which was nearly full.
Affton, 6:30 a.m: A pedestrian walking to the polls was struck by a car outside the Affton Community Center, police said. The accident closed all lanes in the 9800 block of Mackenzie Road.
Arnold, 5:55 a.m: X-ray technician Derike Saucier was first in line at the Fox Service Center in Arnold, along with his wife Melanie and 8-year-old son Zakkary. He got up at 4 am to secure the coveted spot so he could vote before work, and the line had grown to 115 people in the last hour. Saucier said the presidential race is important to him, but he declined to share his pick.
“How’d we end up with the junkyard dog and grandpa?” he quipped. The gun-control issue is his driving concern this time. “I hope people accept the results no matter what,” Saucier said, but he fears there will be civil unrest in downtown St. Louis after the results come in.
St. Louis, 5:30 a.m.: At the old St. James the Greater in the Dogtown neighborhood, about 25 people already were in line when Reed Davis arrived to vote. Poll workers warned people waiting in line that they there could be a delay while computer tablets were updating. Davis, an apprentice millwright from St. Louis, said he got in line just after 5:30 a.m. and cast his ballot at 7 a.m.
Maryland Heights, 5:10 a.m.: Fifty minutes before voting begins, Steve Carleton pulls his Looney Tubes face mask into place and stands ninth in line outside Craig Elementary school near Maryland Heights. This election has been polarizing, he said, maybe the worst since he began voting 40 years ago. “I hope there’s some healing after today,” said Carleton, 58, of unincorporated St. Louis County. “I want this election and the commercials to be over.”
Roland Klose and Amanda St. Amand of the Post-Dispatch contributed information to this article.
Missouri Election Day resources: voters guide, campaign finance, coverage on issues
Before the Nov. 3 election, use the non-partisan voters guide to research the ballot, find coverage of major issues, and browse a searchable database of campaign contributions.
Plug your address in to see what will be on your ballot.
Search campaign contributions to Missouri's state legislators, statewide office holders, congressional delegation and candidates.
St. Charles man told to shed his sweatshirt, cap and face mask before he was allowed to vote.
Find Post-Dispatch coverage of local issues and races that will be on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.