Election Day: Lines form early at polling places across St. Louis

The barrage of ads and phone calls ends today as voters across the St. Louis region and the country who waited for Election Day voting cast their ballots. Turnout in Missouri is expected to hit about 75%, the largest since 1992 when Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush topped the ballot.

Florissant, 6:30 a.m.: At the Florissant Valley branch of the St. Louis County library, a line of more than 200 people snaked around the parking lot - which was nearly full.

Affton, 6:30 a.m: A pedestrian walking to the polls was struck by a car outside the Affton Community Center, police said. The accident closed all lanes in the 9800 block of Mackenzie Road.

Arnold, 5:55 a.m: X-ray technician Derike Saucier was first in line at the Fox Service Center in Arnold, along with his wife Melanie and 8-year-old son Zakkary. He got up at 4 am to secure the coveted spot so he could vote before work, and the line had grown to 115 people in the last hour. Saucier said the presidential race is important to him, but he declined to share his pick.

“How’d we end up with the junkyard dog and grandpa?” he quipped. The gun-control issue is his driving concern this time. “I hope people accept the results no matter what,” Saucier said, but he fears there will be civil unrest in downtown St. Louis after the results come in.