Election Day: Long lines, heavy turnout, mostly smooth sailing around St. Louis polling places

The barrage of ads and phone calls ends today as voters across the St. Louis region and the country cast their ballots on this Election Day. Turnout in Missouri is expected to hit about 75%, the largest since 1992 when Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush topped the ballot.

Here are the latest developments Tuesday at the polls:

Clayton, 4:11 p.m.: The St. Louis County Board of Elections announced that as of 4 p.m., 72.5% of registered voters had either already voted or voted early.

The unofficial tally showed 193,512 voters who had cast a ballot on Election Day, and 262,044 who voted early via absentee or mail-in ballots. There are 681,869 voters in the county, the board said.

The county hit 50% voter turnout by 10 a.m.

Kirkwood, 4 p.m.: Jennifer Pangborn, of Kirkwood, said she was walking to her polling place at Robinson Elementary School on Couch Avenue about 2:20 p.m. when two black pickup trucks drove into the parking lot on the school’s south end.

“They came flying into the parking lot and almost hit me and other people who were waiting in line to vote,” Pangborn, a Kirkwood school board member, said. “They came significantly close to hitting me. If I had children running around near me who were 10 feet away, they would have been hit.”