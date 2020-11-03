Election Day: Long lines, smooth sailing at mid-morning around St. Louis polling places

The barrage of ads and phone calls ends today as voters across the St. Louis region and the country cast their ballots on this Election Day. Turnout in Missouri is expected to hit about 75%, the largest since 1992 when Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush topped the ballot.

Here are the latest developments Tuesday at the polls:

St. Louis, 9:30 a.m.: It's expected to be a sunny and unseasonably warm Election Day in the region this year, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-70s by 1 p.m. before falling to the low 60s around 7 p.m. when polls begin to close.

St. Charles, 8:30 a.m.: Erin McLaughlin completed her night shift as a pediatric nurse and stepped into a line of hundreds of people at The Family Arena. She described the line as “insane” in light of opportunities for people to vote early. McLaughlin, sipping a Diet Coke as she waited with her mother, said she was voting on behalf of women’s rights, the Black Lives Matter movement and other issues. “The list goes on and on,” she said.

An arena employee working in the parking lot, 66-year-old Jerry Fitzgerald, said thousands of people had turned out beginning about 5 a.m.

“I’ve been voting since I was 18,” Fitzgerald said. “I’ve never seen this many people come out and vote. It’s really good to see.”