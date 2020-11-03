Election Day: Long lines, smooth sailing at midday around St. Louis polling places

The barrage of ads and phone calls ends today as voters across the St. Louis region and the country cast their ballots on this Election Day. Turnout in Missouri is expected to hit about 75%, the largest since 1992 when Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush topped the ballot.
Here are the latest developments Tuesday at the polls:
Spanish Lake, 12:30 p.m.: Christopher Warner, a 28-year-old French teacher, said the federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the separation of undocumented immigrant families on the U.S. border sealed his vote for Biden.
“It broke my heart,” Warner said of the accounts of young children separated from their parents, a policy that analysts have said dramatically increased under Trump. “I couldn’t imagine people, my friends and family, having to go through that.”
Sabrina Frazier, 51, a registered nurse, hoped Biden would do better at uniting the country.
“We need to come together, united as a whole, for the whole United States, not just Republican vs. Democrat,” Frazier said.
St. Louis, 11:45 a.m.: Betsy Kirchoff of St. Louis arrived at the Schlafly Library in the Central West End at 5:50 a.m. to hand out pamphlets in support of Proposition D, which would create a nonpartisan primary for local elections. She planned to continue until the polls close at 7 p.m.
"I think it's an important issue that will make the city better, so I'm willing to stay," she said.
She said people were waiting to vote for about 90 minutes once the doors opened, but there was no line by 9:30 a.m.
She said the only apparent disruption was when a man arrived wearing a Joe Biden mask and a prison uniform. Poll workers told him he had to remove the mask under state laws banning political attire and he complied, she said.
St. Charles, 10:30 a.m.: Elizabeth Byles, a 28-year-old St. Charles resident, said while waiting to vote earlier in the morning at The Family Arena that she was still undecided.
“Honestly, when I got here, I was still not sure,” said Byles, a postpartum nurse. “I think I have made a decision.”
Byles wouldn’t say how she was leaning but she supports broad access to medical care, as well as “medical freedom.”
“It’s been a hard year to find policy versus noise,” Byles said.
She was enjoying Election Day, with the calm energy of everyone joining for a task. No doubt by nightfall, she said, emotions will run higher once results come in. “At the moment, we are all unified in doing something together that matters to us.”
St. Louis, 9:45 a.m.: Voting was heavy across the city’s 100 polling sites, said Gary Stoff, the city's Republican director of elections.
“We had a lot of people in line when the doors opened this morning,” Stoff said. “So far, though, people have been patient and mindful of social distancing.”
Stoff said there was a slowdown at some polling locations when they opened because workers had to look up voters’ addresses on a paper roster rather than on the electronic tablets typically used.
“There were so many absentee voters it took a little longer than usual to update the poll pads," he said.
There were a couple instances of broken paper ballot scanners at some locations but no more than usual, Stoff said. Ballots at those locations were placed in a locked box and were scanned as the machines were replaced, he said.
St. Louis, 9:30 a.m.: It's expected to be a sunny and unseasonably warm Election Day in the region this year, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-70s by 1 p.m. before falling to the low 60s around 7 p.m. when polls begin to close.
St. Charles, 8:30 a.m.: Erin McLaughlin completed her night shift as a pediatric nurse and stepped into a line of hundreds of people at The Family Arena. She described the line as “insane” in light of opportunities for people to vote early. McLaughlin, sipping a Diet Coke as she waited with her mother, said she was voting on behalf of women’s rights, the Black Lives Matter movement and other issues. “The list goes on and on,” she said.
An arena employee working in the parking lot, 66-year-old Jerry Fitzgerald, said thousands of people had turned out beginning about 5 a.m.
“I’ve been voting since I was 18,” Fitzgerald said. “I’ve never seen this many people come out and vote. It’s really good to see.”
Maplewood, 7:33 a.m.: At the City Hall in Maplewood, an estimated 300 voters waited in line. The line went down Manchester Road, up Bredell Avenue and into a fire station parking lot. Election officials yelled to the crowd that there was a wait of more than two hours, and nobody appeared to leave the line.
St. Louis County, 7:08 a.m.: A line of voters wrapped around Bayless Elementary. It was 38 degrees in the shade but Bonnie Maloney of Lemay was committed to wait. “As long as it takes,” said Maloney, a Trump supporter. “Biden gives me the creeps.”
Florissant, 6:30 a.m.: At the Florissant Valley branch of the St. Louis County library, a line of more than 200 people snaked around a parking lot that was nearly full.
Affton, 6:30 a.m.: An 85-year-old woman walking to the polls was struck by a car and killed outside the Affton community center, police said. The accident closed all lanes in the 9800 block of Mackenzie Road.
Arnold, 5:55 a.m.: X-ray technician Derike Saucier was first in line at the Fox Service Center in Arnold along with his wife Melanie and 8-year-old son Zakkary. He got up at 4 a.m. to secure the coveted spot so he could vote before work, and the line a short time later had grown to 115 people. Saucier said the presidential race was important to him, but he declined to share his pick.
“How’d we end up with the junkyard dog and grandpa?” he quipped. Gun-control issues are his driving concern this time. “I hope people accept the results no matter what,” Saucier said, but he fears there will be civil unrest in downtown St. Louis after the results come in.
St. Louis, 5:30 a.m.: At the old St. James the Greater in the Dogtown neighborhood, about 25 people already were in line when Reed Davis arrived to vote. Poll workers warned people waiting in line that they there could be a delay while computer tablets were updating. Davis, an apprentice millwright from St. Louis, said he got in line just after 5:30 a.m. and cast his ballot at 7 a.m.
Maryland Heights, 5:10 a.m.: Fifty minutes before voting began, Steve Carleton pulled his Looney Tunes face mask into place and stood ninth in line outside Craig Elementary school near Maryland Heights. This election has been polarizing, he said, maybe the worst since he began voting 40 years ago. “I hope there’s some healing after today,” said Carleton, 58, of unincorporated St. Louis County. “I want this election and the commercials to be over.”
