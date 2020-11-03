Election Day: Long lines, smooth sailing at midday around St. Louis polling places

The barrage of ads and phone calls ends today as voters across the St. Louis region and the country cast their ballots on this Election Day. Turnout in Missouri is expected to hit about 75%, the largest since 1992 when Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush topped the ballot.

Here are the latest developments Tuesday at the polls:

Spanish Lake, 12:30 p.m.: Christopher Warner, a 28-year-old French teacher, said the federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the separation of undocumented immigrant families on the U.S. border sealed his vote for Biden.

“It broke my heart,” Warner said of the accounts of young children separated from their parents, a policy that analysts have said dramatically increased under Trump. “I couldn’t imagine people, my friends and family, having to go through that.”

Sabrina Frazier, 51, a registered nurse, hoped Biden would do better at uniting the country.

“We need to come together, united as a whole, for the whole United States, not just Republican vs. Democrat,” Frazier said.

St. Louis, 11:45 a.m.: Betsy Kirchoff of St. Louis arrived at the Schlafly Library in the Central West End at 5:50 a.m. to hand out pamphlets in support of Proposition D, which would create a nonpartisan primary for local elections. She planned to continue until the polls close at 7 p.m.