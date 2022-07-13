Election of new 11th Ward alderman leaves St. Louis board 3 short

ST. LOUIS — Democratic nominee Jimmy Lappe was elected 11th Ward alderman Tuesday, running unopposed in a special election.

Lappe, 39, of the Carondelet neighborhood, will serve the remaining nine months in the term of former Alderman Sarah Wood Martin.

Lappe is data research director for Missouri Jobs With Justice, a coalition of unions and community organizations that advocates for issues such as increasing the minimum wage and expanding Medicaid.

He previously was an organizer for the United Food and Commercial Workers union.

He received 214 votes; fewer than 4% of the ward’s registered voters took part in the election.

Martin resigned in April, citing concern over new conflict-of-interest rules passed by city voters. She said she worried that her work as a paid lobbyist for various clients before the Missouri Legislature somehow could be interpreted as running afoul of the new city regulations.

Additional special elections are scheduled to fill three more vacancies created by the resignations of Aldermanic President Lewis Reed and Aldermen Jeffrey Boyd and John Collins-Muhammad, who each pleaded not guilty last month to federal corruption charges.

Four candidates — a Democrat and three independents — are running to succeed Collins-Muhammad in the 21st Ward on Aug. 2, the same day as the state primary.

Two candidates, a Democrat and an independent, are vying to replace Boyd in the 22nd Ward on Aug. 23.

A successor to Reed in aldermanic president will be chosen by voters citywide at the Nov. 8 general election, preceded by a special primary on Sept. 13.

The Election Board allowed party political committees to pick nominees for the ward-level seats, citing a provision in the city charter. The charter provision doesn’t apply to the president’s race, which is covered by the city’s nonpartisan “approval voting” system enacted in 2020.

The Board of Aldermen under current law is supposed to have 29 members — one from each of the city’s 28 wards plus the president. Next April the total will drop to 14 ward members and the president under a ward-reduction plan that goes into effect then.