Election officials take extra steps to protect voters from coronavirus

The coronavirus scare has spurred local election authorities in St. Louis County and St. Charles County to distribute sanitizing items to polling places.
Eric Fey, Democratic director for the St. Louis County Election Board, said the board has sent hand sanitizing liquids and wipes to all 357 polling places.
He added that plastic gloves will be available for staffers who handle returns and equipment coming in Tuesday night.
In St. Charles County, elections director Kurt Bahr said he bought a tub of Lysol wipes for each of his county's 106 polling places and will have gloves for election judges at those locations. He said he was unable to also find hand sanitizer in time for Tuesday's vote.
Meanwhile, at the St. Louis Election Board, GOP director Gary Stoff said he and his staff were trying to find hand sanitizers and wipes for city polling places but as of 2:30 p.m. had been unable to locate any for sale amid the run on such products.