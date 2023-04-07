ST. LOUIS — A nearly 10-month ban on electric scooters downtown will end this weekend as city officials roll out new rules designed to curb the mayhem the devices caused last summer.

Miami-based Bird Co. will begin a “soft relaunch” Friday with no more than 50 rentable rides. Per the new rules, Bird will turn the scooters off between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., only allow adults to ride, and reduce top speeds to 12 mph from the previous limit of 15 mph. Speed limits will drop further, to 10 mph, around the Washington Avenue Loft District and Convention Center.

The new regulations also ban “group ride” features that allowed one user to unlock multiple scooters, and limit companies to 1,500 scooters citywide, down from 2,500 before the ban.

City officials enacted a curfew on the scooters downtown last summer following reports that large groups of unsupervised youths were riding around and engaging in disruptive and sometimes criminal behavior. The blanket ban came after shootings among minors hospitalized two teenage girls and injured a third.

The incidents added to downtown’s ongoing struggle with high-profile shootings, drag racing and other late-night mayhem that have at times fostered a sense of lawlessness in the heart of the region.

After the ban took effect, city officials reported safer and quieter weekends downtown.

Dan Pistor, head of the Downtown Neighborhood Association, said he remains skeptical the new regulations will prevent a relapse.

He said youths could circumvent the new rules by getting adults to unlock the devices for them. And he said the real test will come when the “soft relaunch” ends and more scooters become available. San Francisco-based Lime is expected to get its permit to resume operations next week.

“It’ll probably be OK for now,” Pistor said. “We’ll see what happens in a month or two.”