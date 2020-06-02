Ella Jones becomes the first African American and first woman elected mayor of Ferguson

Both Jones, 65, and Robinett, 49, said if elected they would help Ferguson to continue implementing changes in city practices since the 2014 unrest, including a consent decree worked out with the federal government.

They also said they supported the goals of peaceful protesters upset with the death May 25 of Minneapolis resident George Floyd, a black man, while in police custody. But they said they deplored the violence that followed.

The mayoral race in nearby Berkeley was unusual because it featured an incumbent, Hoskins, seeking reelection despite pending felony charges filed against him last year.

The charges allege that Hoskins, in the months leading up to the April 2018 election for four city council seats, submitted fraudulent voter applications and other documents from at least three residents.

Hoskins, 81, a former state representative, insisted he had done nothing wrong and said he was running on his record. He also promised to work to follow through on city plans to build a community center.

Deinbo, 69, had said he’d work to hire more police. The third candidate, Holmes, 80, a retired Berkeley finance official, said she’d try to set up an activity center for kids.