Ella Jones takes lead in race to pick new Ferguson mayor

Mayoral races in Ferguson, Berkeley, Wildwood and Richmond Heights were among the contests up for grabs. Polling places closed at 7 p.m.

The local-level election, which had been scheduled for April 7 across Missouri, were held up by an executive order issued by Gov. Mike Parson to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

In Ferguson, two city councilwomen — Ella Jones and Heather Robinett — competed to succeed three-term Mayor James Knowles III, who couldn't run again because of term limits.

The city voted shortly after it was the scene of a new round of protests and violence reminiscent of the unrest in the city in 2014 following the fatal shooting of Michael Brown, a black teen, by a white Ferguson police officer.

Jones, 65, would be the first African American to hold the office. Either she or Robinett, 49, would be the city's first female mayor.

Both candidates said if elected they would help Ferguson to continue implementing changes in city practices since the 2014 unrest, including a consent decree worked out with the federal government.