Ellisville adopts 'social hosting' ordinance that penalizes people who host underage drinking, loud gatherings

ELLISVILLE — Mayor Mike Roemerman and the City Council gave final approval Wednesday to “social hosting” legislation that penalizes those who host underage drinking, as well as those who host loud and unruly gatherings.
City Attorney George Restovich said the measure, in addition to addressing underage drinking, applies to gatherings of five or more people who become loud or unruly, or result in a complaint lodged against them.
“The legislation allows police, if they get a call and give a formal warning and if the loud and unruly gathering … isn't dispersed after 15 minutes, to cite the owner of the premises as being responsible for costs to our police department, if the person is charged and convicted,” he said.
Police Chief Steve Lewis said there is a zero-tolerance policy on underage drinking and other substance abuse, and such a gathering would be shut down immediately.
Other nearby municipalities have addressed social hosting with this kind of law, he said, as part of an effort across the Rockwood School District.
“We now don't have a huge issue with large or out-of-control parties per se, but there are instances where adults allow gatherings of youth to drink and party, and this law would let us recoup salaries and expenses as reimbursement for our services — it adds real teeth to our attempts to curb underage drinking,” he said.
Councilman Dan Duffy countered that “excessive noise is a pretty broad thing to be able to sock people with costs.”
“If I put up a basketball hoop in my driveway, and my granddaughter decides to have a game and wakes up the lady up the street from her afternoon nap and she complains, could I be tagged for police response?” he asked.
Lewis said, "Kids playing basketball would not fall under the spirit or letter of this ordinance.”
Roemerman added that for adult parties, costs would come into play only if a warning is ignored.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.