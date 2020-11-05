Ellisville adopts 'social hosting' ordinance that penalizes people who host underage drinking, loud gatherings

ELLISVILLE — Mayor Mike Roemerman and the City Council gave final approval Wednesday to “social hosting” legislation that penalizes those who host underage drinking, as well as those who host loud and unruly gatherings.

City Attorney George Restovich said the measure, in addition to addressing underage drinking, applies to gatherings of five or more people who become loud or unruly, or result in a complaint lodged against them.

“The legislation allows police, if they get a call and give a formal warning and if the loud and unruly gathering … isn't dispersed after 15 minutes, to cite the owner of the premises as being responsible for costs to our police department, if the person is charged and convicted,” he said.

Police Chief Steve Lewis said there is a zero-tolerance policy on underage drinking and other substance abuse, and such a gathering would be shut down immediately.

Other nearby municipalities have addressed social hosting with this kind of law, he said, as part of an effort across the Rockwood School District.