ELLISVILLE — Mayor Mike Roemerman and the City Council agreed during a work session Wednesday to increase daily admission fees and season membership costs in 2020 for the EDGE Aquatic Center in Bluebird Park but cut in half the recommended hikes for membership.
Lisa Blumer, director of parks and recreation, told Roemerman and the council that fees need to rise to meet increases in operational costs.
“The fees for our aquatic center are less than neighboring communities — even with the increases, we will continue to be on the low side of costs,” she said, adding the city’s park board recommended the increases.
The plan calls for daily fees to increase from $3 to $4 for resident children and senior citizens and $4 to $5 for resident adults.
In other action, Roemerman and the council pledged to consider during their meeting Dec. 18 a proposal by Republic Services for a revised contract for hauling trash, recyclables and yard waste over the coming five years.
The city is in a one-year contract with the firm that ends Dec. 31, with the contract renewable for four more years of service, at annual increases tied to the consumer price index. Both parties have to agree for it to be renewed, Roemerman said.