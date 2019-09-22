Ellisville leaders voted 5-1 Wednesday to approve a five-year agreement with St. Louis County for mosquito control.
Councilman Dan Duffy opposed the plan, and Mick Cahill was absent.
The council separately asked that staff look into dropping long-lasting barrier treatment spraying for mosquitoes, an issue that will be discussed at the council’s next work session on Oct. 2.
Duffy previously had protested that such a treatment at the city’s Bluebird Park killed beneficial insects such as butterflies.
“For a generation, fogging (for adult mosquitoes) has been widely known among experts, including those at the Centers for Disease Control, as the least effective way to control mosquito populations,” he said.
“Barrier treatments for adult mosquitoes are much worse, wiping out all desirable pollinators for weeks after a treatment.”
He suggested the city focus on eliminating mosquito breeding sources, including stagnant water.
Also Wednesday night, Roemerman and the council approved amending a conditional use permit for a Public Storage Inc. facility at 16230 Truman Road to allow construction and operation of new Public Storage buildings at 16244 and 16252 Truman Road.
All three lots will be consolidated into a single property, which will have the address of 16230 Truman.
Though Roemerman and Council members, in August, voted down this proposal, company officials asked for reconsideration.
In more business, Roemerman and the council rejected legislation that would have allowed truck rentals as a conditional use in the city’s C-3 commercial zoning district.
That meant that an accompanying proposal by Penske Leasing Co. to lease rental trucks on the site of Mozingo Music at 100 Clarkson Road and 1319 Froesel Road could not be approved.