Ellisville leaders hear opposition to proposed apartment complex

ELLISVILLE — Mayor Mike Roemerman and the City Council won’t vote on the issues until March 4, but some residents already are protesting proposals to allow an apartment complex at 16216 Autumn View Terrace Drive, near the city’s border with Wildwood.

During public comment at the council’s meeting Wednesday, some residents of the Autumn View subdivision said they objected to plans by developer Autumn View Apartments LLC for up to 144 apartments in six buildings on just under 12 acres at the site.

The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission issued a negative recommendation for the plan Jan. 9, which means that at least five of the seven council members and Roemerman would have to vote in favor for it to pass, said Ada Hood, city planner and director of the planning and community development department.

Dean Voigt of Autumn Crest Court, representing the Autumn View homeowners’ association, said the apartments would be within 1,500 feet of his subdivision and added, “I see no need for commercial rezoning — we have previously been told this property would continue to be residential, whether there would be homes or high-end villas.”

He said the complex would be near three major apartment complexes, one in Ellisville and two in Wildwood, with about 570 units, that he said have “declined over time.”

Rajiv Gupta of Crimson View Court, a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission, asked Roemerman and the council to look at the plan “from the point of view of longtime residents” who’ve made large investments in their homes, adding he feared increasing traffic.