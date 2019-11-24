ELLISVILLE — Mayor Mike Roemerman and the City Council gave final approval Wednesday to a measure allowing MERS Goodwill to operate a drive-thru donation drop-off center at 32 Clarkson Road.
The council agreed to make the southernmost driveway to the site an entrance only. The width is to be cut to 22 feet in an effort to keep two cars from trying to use the driveway at the same time. Drivers will exit the site from another driveway to the north, in the rear of the property.
Jason Rybak, facilities director for MERS Goodwill, said the center will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
He said there would be no retail sales at the facility.
“The site will be manned seven days a week,” he said.
“These donations (of used clothing and other items) are our firm’s lifeblood, to fund our mission.”
Parking and the drive aisle on the site will be slightly expanded.
Rybak estimated that 100 to 200 items a day will be dropped off at the site.
Also Wednesday night, Roemerman and the council agreed to put $25,000 back into the fiscal year 2020 budget for planning on a new City Hall facility. The project would include adding a second floor to police department headquarters at 37 Weis Avenue. as well as some first-floor expansion of that building.
City Manager Bill Schwer said that adding a second floor to the police building would eliminate some site costs and ensure adequate parking on city property during construction.
Roemerman said the city had more than adequate reserves to allow for the planning expense, adding that the police building originally was constructed to be able to add another floor. Plans are, among other things, for a new City Council chambers to be in the expanded police building.