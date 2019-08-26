The Ellisville City Council has approved zoning changes requested by a developer who wants to tear down and replace 13 of the 25 homes on Vero Lane in Clarkson Meadows subdivision.
Developer McKelvey Homes LLC had asked for the changes, which include that front yards be a minimum of 35 feet (down from 50 feet); and that architectural materials can include a combination of brick, stone, stucco and vinyl, wood and metal siding (as opposed to wood siding and brick).
Phil Brennan of McKelvey said during a public hearing Wednesday that plans call for more contemporary homes of 2,500 to more than 4,000 square feet with three-car garages. They would sell for $400,000 to $700,000.
James Brennan, president of McKelvey, said smaller front yards would allow for swimming pools, decks, patios, playgrounds and other outdoor living features in back yards.
Phil Brennan said the new homes would increase property values and would be better maintained than the rental homes they are replacing. He said construction is set to start this fall.
Councilman Dan Duffy said the new homes would be much larger than existing houses on Vero, the only street in the subdivision. He said he wanted to minimize effects of new homes looming over and potentially diminishing property values of existing homes.
Michaela Cockrum, a trustee of the Clarkson Meadows homeowners association, said the plan “will be a blessing for the neighborhood — our only other option is house flippers or having more renters on Vero.”
Mayor Mike Roemerman said the city had received “zero negative feedback on this plan from the neighborhood.”
“We want new housing and new residents,” Councilwoman Linda Reel said.