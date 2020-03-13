Emergency declared in Missouri; confirmed COVID-19 cases grow to 4

JEFFERSON CITY — In a rapid-fire turnaround, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency Friday in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the state now reporting four cases of the disease known as COVID-19, Parson said the state needs to ramp up its efforts as part of a nationwide response.

"The spread of a COVID-19 and identification of additional cases in Missouri is likely to continue," the governor's executive order notes.

He offered no additional details on the latest two cases, but said 90 other tests have come in negative.

"Please know this situation changes daily," Parson told reporters gathered in his office. "We knew this was coming and we are taking every step we can."

"I think we have to prepare for the worst and hope for the best," he added.

The governor’s decision was emblematic of the whipsaw effects the virus has had on the world. It has led to thousands of deaths, mass quarantines and wildly swinging stock market results.

On Thursday, when Parson announced the second case in the state during a press conference in Greene County, the Republican said he had no plans to follow the lead of other governors who had already declared an emergency over the outbreak.

His announcement Friday, just 23 hours later, came less than three hours after President Donald Trump declared a national state of emergency after downplaying the risks of the disease for weeks.

Major cities in Missouri, as well as sports leagues, have already taken steps to limit large crowds, leading to the cancellation of parades, concerts and sporting events. Visitors have been barred from the state's sprawling prison system and its network of state-run nursing homes for veterans.