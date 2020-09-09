 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Emergency fix nearing completion on Mississippi River bridge at Chester, Ill.
0 comments

Emergency fix nearing completion on Mississippi River bridge at Chester, Ill.

Subscription sale! $5/5 months
Route 51-Chester Bridge

The Route 51-Chester Bridge, via Google Street View

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. — Emergency repairs to the Mississippi River bridge at Chester, Illinois, are expected to be completed late Wednesday, allowing heavier 40-ton loads on the span by 7 a.m. Thursday.

The Missouri Department of Transportation began the repairs on the Highway 51 span Tuesday because of deterioration uncovered during recent inspections, working into the night.

Weight limits were reduced to 25 tons, including loads of grain and related products. A typical semi-truck weighs about 40 tons.

The bridge, connecting Perry County to Randolph County, Illinois, is about 60 miles south of St. Louis. 

Mark Croarkin, MoDOT's district engineer, said the agency will strive to avoid further weight restrictions but that "we expect there to be challenges" until the bridge can be replaced.

Current plans call for the bridge to be replaced in 2028, at a cost of about $140 million.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports