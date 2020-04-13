Emergency hospital for COVID-19 patients at former Florissant hotel ready to open

JEFFERSON CITY — A former hotel in Florissant is ready to begin taking in as many as 100 COVID-19 patients, Gov. Mike Parson said Monday.

The former Quality Inn at 55 Dunn Road was retrofitted as a temporary, emergency hospital in just five days by the Missouri National Guard and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to serve patients “with mild or no symptoms.”

“This was an unprecedented rapid response,” Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandra Karsten said during a briefing on the state’s response to the pandemic.

The governor’s message came as 4,388 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 114 have died. Parson said an estimated 46,000 have been tested for the deadly respiratory disease.

The overflow hospital is part of the preparations underway for a possible strain on existing medical capacity.