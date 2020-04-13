You are the owner of this article.
Emergency hospital for COVID-19 patients at former Florissant hotel ready to open
First facilty being made for overflow of coronavirus patients in St. Louis

An air conditioner can be seen propped up against the window of a room at the Quality Inn in Florissant on Friday, April 10, 2020. The U.S Army Corps of Engineers St. Louis District is working to to transform the hotel into a hospital facility for overflow coronavirus patients. Photo by Rachel Ellis, rellis@post-dispatch.com.

 Rachel Ellis

JEFFERSON CITY — A former hotel in Florissant is ready to begin taking in as many as 100 COVID-19 patients, Gov. Mike Parson said Monday.

The former Quality Inn at 55 Dunn Road was retrofitted as a temporary, emergency hospital in just five days by the Missouri National Guard and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to serve patients “with mild or no symptoms.”

“This was an unprecedented rapid response,” Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandra Karsten said during a briefing on the state’s response to the pandemic.

The governor’s message came as 4,388 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 114 have died. Parson said an estimated 46,000 have been tested for the deadly respiratory disease.

The overflow hospital is part of the preparations underway for a possible strain on existing medical capacity.

The state had considered large venues, like the Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis or arenas at the University of Missouri. But, the current plan calls for smaller facilities like the hotel.

During the briefing, Parson said he is discussing an extension of a statewide stay-at-home order to promote social distancing. His current order runs through April 24.

“Yes, we are having those discussions. But that will be a decision made in the next few days,” Parson said. “We really need to be patient for a little while longer.”

