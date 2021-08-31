Employee’s positive COVID test spurs closure of state license fee office at St. Louis City Hall

ST. LOUIS — The state license fee office at City Hall shut down Tuesday morning after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, Collector of Revenue Gregory F.X. Daly announced.

“This is out of an abundance of caution and to protect our staff and customers,” Daly said in a tweet.

A spokeswoman for Daly, Susan Ryan, said the employee, whom she didn’t identify, “wasn’t feeling great” but hasn’t been hospitalized.

The fee office, where citizens can get state vehicle license plates and related items, is operated by Daly with city employees on a contract basis. Ryan said it’s expected to reopen Tuesday, Sept. 7, the day after Labor Day.

She said other fee office employees are following city health department procedures, including quarantining. Glass separates customers from employees from customers in the office.

Other parts of the collector’s operations in the building, where people can make city property and earnings tax payments, remained open.

