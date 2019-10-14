CLAYTON — The St. Louis County Council will take no action on a request from the Loop Trolley Co. for $700,000 in funding, its presiding officer, Ernie Trakas, said on Monday, putting the streetcar line’s future in peril unless it can tap other sources of revenue.
The trolley company said it would become insolvent if it could not come up with $200,000 by November and another $500,000 to operate into next year. The trolley will also reduce service starting on Thursday to help make up for budget shortfalls.
Trakas, R-6th District, said that at Tuesday’s regular council meeting, he planned to officially “receive and file” a letter from County Executive Sam Page notifying the council of the trolley company’s request for money from the Public Mass Transit Fund, without requesting that the county’s legal staff draft legislation.
Trakas said the request was "going nowhere" and called the trolley “the greatest example of a boondoggle, maybe ever.”
It was not clear whether there was any support on the seven-member body for a bailout. Two other Republicans — Tim Fitch and Mark Harder — have said in the strongest terms they are against spending county money. The county contributed $3 million to the project in 2015. But the council refused to dig deeper when the Loop Trolley Co. told them in November 2017 it would be insolvent within two months without another $500,000. The development firm Clayco stepped forward to provide the money instead.
Democrat Rita Heard Days, D-1st District, said in an interview on Saturday she didn’t know if it was wise to spend county money on the trolley line. And on Monday, Kelli Dunway, D-2nd District, said, “I’m persuadable, but I’m starting at the ‘you’ve-got-to-be-kidding-me’ place.”
Dunaway said she would need to see “a whole lot more confidence from them that they know what they are doing and that this is sustainable.”
Representatives for the two other council Democrats, Rochelle Walton Gray and Lisa Clancy, could not be reached on Monday.
Asked how the trolley would proceed without the county bailout, Joe Edwards, chairman of the Loop Trolley Transportation District, said he didn’t know.
“I would hope the County Council would at least introduce a bill and discuss it,” he said. “St. Louisans are really supportive of our sports teams when everything looks bleak and down and out, and hopefully people will still support this project.”
He said the request to the county wouldn’t have been necessary if the trolley’s three cars had been delivered on time. Because of a delay in finishing a third car, the trolley company has not been able to operate seven days per week.
“It’s not due to anyone in St. Louis not being able to pull this off,” Edwards said. “It’s just that, if these cars had been there and this service could have started out with a bang, with cross promotions and the involvement of school groups, it could have been successful right from the beginning like it has been in other cities.”
