EPA cleared to start new testing of St. Charles drinking water wellfield next week

ST. CHARLES — New federal testing for contamination near wells supplying some of St. Charles' drinking water is expected to begin Tuesday, after a dispute over insurance coverage was resolved.

Nick Galla, St. Charles' public works director, said the federal Environmental Protection Agency submitted documentation showing that its contractor will have the level of insurance coverage required by the city.

EPA had planned to begin the testing last month but held off to allow time for a legal review of St. Charles' requirements.

While both the city and EPA say drinking water provided by the city's water treatment plant remains safe, the city has shut three wells over the past year as a precaution after some new chemical contamination was discovered in area groundwater. Two other wells were closed in 2005 and 2011; two remain in operation.

The city contends that the new contamination is tied to a nearby Ameren Missouri substation on Huster Road south of Highway 370.

Mayor Dan Borgmeyer wants EPA to require Ameren to pay up to $60 million to dig new city wells further north and to make other improvements; he says the city will have to do the work with its own money if Ameren doesn't foot the bill.

EPA has said while Ameren has done groundwater cleanup for the past decade because of contamination found in earlier testing, further study is needed to determine the source of the more recently discovered problem. Ameren says it supports doing more testing.

Galla, the St. Charles official, said the city believes that the new testing planned by EPA won't be adequate and that the city plans to do its own additional testing via new monitoring wells it plans to drill starting later this month.

An EPA spokesman, Ben Washburn, said the EPA testing would be limited to an area where some previous sampling has shown contaminant levels above the maximum allowed by law. Contaminant levels in other areas haven't exceeded the maximum, he said.

EPA also has determined that some contamination in the wellfield is due to a defunct Findett Corp. chemical facility that closed in 1973. Findett started working to clean up some of the area in 1990 and other companies joined the effort in 2007.

St. Charles officials will hold a public meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Foundry Art Centre, 520 North Main Center, to give an update on the wellfield situation.