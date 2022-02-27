Eric Schmitt speaks at conservative conference

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt spoke on Sunday at one of the largest conservative conferences of the year, CPAC, in Orlando, Florida.

Schmitt, a candidate for U.S. Senate, took followed several speakers who spoke of "taking America back." Schmitt began his speech by announcing his daily schedule: Waking up, suing President Joe Biden and going home.

From there, he said we are not having traditional political debates in this country. He said the left wants to "remake American in the image of Marx."

"They want to replace the Declaration of Independence with 'The Communist Manifesto,'" Schmitt said.

Schmitt went on to list his lawsuits against the federal government and school districts for imposing vaccine and mask mandates. But the results of those lawsuits has been mixed, and former employees of the attorney general's office told the Post-Dispatch some of the lawsuits are uncharted territory.

Schmitt said: "If the left wants to remake America, they're going to have to take it from our cold, dead hands." He closed his speech with "Let's go, Brandon," a popular phrase among conservatives that is a stand-in for an expletive against the president.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, a former presidential candidate, is backing Attorney General Eric Schmitt in the crowded Missouri GOP primary for U.S. Senate.

Other contenders include disgraced former Missouri governor Eric Greitens, U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler; U.S. Rep. Billy Long, R-Springfield and St. Louis lawyer Mark McCloskey, who became famous when videos of an armed McCloskey confronting protesters in front of his house went viral.

Greitens also spoke at CPAC. His speech similarly focused on the cultural and political divides between those on the right and left, painting those on the left as the "enemy ... actively trying to destroy our country."

Former President Donald Trump also spoke at the popular conservative gathering.

