District six councilman Ernie Trakas takes a moment during a St. Louis County Council meeting on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in the St. Louis County Council chambers in Clayton. Trakas was unanimously voted to the position of chair of the St. Louis County Council later in the meeting. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
CLAYTON — St. Louis County Councilman Ernie Trakas said Wednesday that his legislative aide has filed a sexual harassment claim against him.
The aide, Annette Read, is on administrative leave, he said. Reached by a reporter, Read said she had no comment.
The revelation appears to be the matter for which the council, acting on an urgent request from County Counselor Beth Orwick, voted on Tuesday night to hire outside lawyers.
Trakas, who carries out the council chairman’s role as presiding officer, said he told Read earlier this summer that he was firing her because he “wasn’t satisfied with her performance.” He said he agreed to a Sept. 1 separation date, at her request, as a “fair and collaborative way to give her plenty of time.”
In the past few days, he said, Read filed a complaint with the county’s office of personnel.
Trakas declined to discuss specific allegations. The Post-Dispatch requested a copy from St. Louis County.
Trakas said Read’s complaint was “retaliatory, in my opinion” and “completely full of falsehoods. She’s retaliating because she’s being let go.”
“I categorically deny every piece of it and I’m confident that when the investigation is concluded, I will be exonerated,” Trakas said.
Trakas said Read has “no evidence that I was in any way inappropriate with her. I’m straight forward and blunt, but in terms of inappropriate behavior, (there was) zero.”
Orwick on Tuesday asked the council to let her office hire outside lawyers “for the provision of investigation, recommendation and representation in personnel matters that involve asserted violations of the law ….” At a work session before the meeting, council members asked her what it was about and she said they had to trust her that the lawyers were needed.
The council later voted 7-0 to bypass its normal two-week process for passing legislation to approve the request.
Meet the council members
District 1: Rita Heard Days
District 2: Kelli Dunaway
District 3: Tim Fitch
District 4: Rochelle Walton Gray
District 5: Lisa Clancy
District 6: Ernie Trakas
District 7: Mark Harder
