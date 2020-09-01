Evictions ordered halted in St. Louis through Oct. 2

ST. LOUIS — The city’s presiding judge on Monday extended through Oct. 2 a moratorium on evictions in the city that had been set to expire on Tuesday.

Circuit Court Presiding Judge Rex Burlison in early August had ceased all evictions, except those on commercial property and cases where illegal drug activity was occurring. The earlier action came a few days after the St. Louis American highlighted “a huge eviction crisis heading straight for the City of St. Louis.”

There had been an earlier moratorium on evictions starting in March to help people whose finances were hurt by the pandemic. The sheriff’s office began serving evictions again in early July. But it wasn’t until a week later that the city opened up applications for rental and mortgage assistance under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The first week of August, Sheriff Vernon Betts sought a freeze on evictions and Burlison agreed that people needed more time to receive the federal relief.