Ex-House speaker Michael Madigan quits Democratic Party post

CHICAGO — Michael Madigan, the Chicago Democrat who led of the Illinois House of Representatives for decades, resigned Monday as party chairman.

Madigan, 78, did not give a reason for resigning as party chairman, a post he held for 50 years.

“It’s no secret that I have been the target of vicious attacks by people who sought to diminish my many achievements lifting up the working people of Illinois,” Madigan said. “The fact is my motivation for holding elected office has never wavered. I have been resolute in my dedication to public service and integrity, always acting in the interest of the people of Illinois.”

Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough will be appointed as interim leader of state Democrats until a permanent replacement is named.

In July, Madigan, the longest-serving legislative leader in U.S. history, was implicated in a long-running bribery scheme involving the state’s largest electric utility, Commonwealth Edison. Court filings didn’t name Madigan but made it clear he was the person in documents referred to as “Public Official A.” ComEd admitted it secured jobs, often requiring little or no work, and contracts for his associates from 2011 to 2019 for favorable treatment in regulations. ComEd agreed in August to pay $200 million.