Failed GOP candidate for state auditor wants to unseat Missouri governor

McDowell’s Missouri residency also was an issue in the campaign.

The Missouri Constitution requires a state auditor to have resided in Missouri for 10 years. The Post-Dispatch reported in September that McDowell, 38 and a mother of five, had been living in Kansas in 2013. Galloway, who is running for governor on the Democratic side, said those problems made McDowell unfit to oversee an office that serves as a watchdog over taxpayer dollars.

Also running for governor on the Republican side are Raleigh Ritter of Seneca and Rep. Jim Neely, a doctor from Cameron.

Among Democrats, Galloway is in a five-way battle for the nomination. Others include St. Louis residents Jimmie Matthews, Antoin Johnson and Robin John Daniel van Quathem and Kansas City resident Eric Morrison.

Galloway was appointed auditor in 2015 and won a full term in 2018.

Third party candidates filing for the governor’s race include Libertarian Rik Combs of Lohman and Green Party candidate Jerome Howard Bauer of St. Louis.

In the race for lieutenant governor, Republican incumbent Mike Kehoe faces a primary challenge from Arnie Dienoff of O’Fallon and Aaron Wisdom of Williamsburg.