Faisal Khan, acting St. Louis County health director, to step down

CLAYTON — Dr. Faisal Khan, acting director of the St. Louis County Department of Public Health, is resigning his post — but will continue to work for the county until Sept. 2, officials announced Thursday.

Khan, 48, submitted a resignation letter Thursday to County Executive Sam Page calling his appointment “an honor and a privilege,” according to a copy provided on request. The letter did not state a reason for the departure. Khan could not immediately be reached for comment.

Khan has served as acting health director since February 2021, returning to a department where he had worked from 2010 to 2018, including the last three years as health director.

Before returning to the county, he had been CEO of a federally-qualified health center in Kansas City.

“I thank you for your support and trust and assure you that the amazing team at the Department of Public Health will continue to serve the residents of St. Louis County with selfless commitment and professionalism,” Khan said in his resignation letter.

“Over the next two months, I will work to ensure continuity of effort and a seamless transition plan for all operations of the Department of Public Health.”

“It has been an honor and a privilege to have worked in public service with selflessly dedicated professionals. The health and wellbeing of the residents of St. Louis County is in safe hands.”

Page spokesman Doug Moore said an interim health director will be named in September shortly before Khan leaves.

Page, in a statement, lauded Khan's leadership of the department during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We appreciate the passion and leadership of Dr. Khan and wish him well in his next chapter,” Page said. “Like health directors across the country, he faced intense criticism, including threats against his life, for following science and data in making decisions to keep our community safe from a deadly virus.”

In September, Page said he had “verbally reprimanded” Khan for giving the middle finger to an angry crowd protesting a county mask mandate at a contentious County Council meeting in late July.

This story will be updated.

