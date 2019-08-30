The Federal Election Commission says Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, appears to have accepted campaign donations from nine people in excess of the maximum $2,800 amount allowed per individual election.
The commission cited the apparent violation of campaign finance rules in a letter Thursday to Wagner's campaign regarding Wagner's most recent disclosure report.
For example, David Kowach, president of St. Louis-based Wells Fargo Advisors, is listed as donating $2,800 to the Wagner campaign on April 17 and $2,800 on May 2, for a total of $5,600.
In response, a Wagner campaign spokesman, Stephen Puetz, said in an email Friday that the contributions cited were actually within federal regulations but were inaccurately listed by the campaign on its report of money received from April through June.
"These are very minor bookkeeping errors and all within the federal limits per (married) couple, per election cycle (primary and general),'' he said. "Our bookkeeper will make the appropriate adjustments and file an amended report next week."
Federal law allows each individual donor to give a maximum of $2,800 per primary election campaign and a maximum of $2,800 for the general election campaign.