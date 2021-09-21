Federal appeals court to hear Missouri abortion law case

ST. LOUIS — A federal appeals court on Tuesday will consider whether Missouri can implement a sweeping law aimed at limiting abortions.

The law adopted in 2019 would ban abortions at or around the eighth week of pregnancy. It also would prohibit abortions based on a Down syndrome diagnosis.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis isn’t expected to rule for several weeks.

In June, a three-judge 8th Circuit panel upheld an injunction from U.S. District Judge Howard Sachs prohibiting Missouri from enforcing the provisions. Most of the discussion at the panel’s hearing centered around the provision banning abortions because the fetus is diagnosed with Down syndrome.

But the full court then decided to hear the case, a decision that Yamelsie Rodríguez, president and CEO of Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region, called “another troubling signal in a long line of threats to our reproductive freedom.”

The Missouri attorney general’s office is defending the law.

Sachs said in his 2020 ruling that he thought Planned Parenthood and the ACLU would likely succeed in their lawsuit challenging the law as unconstitutional. Similar laws have been struck down in North Dakota and Iowa.