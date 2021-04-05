Federal judge denies attempt to change St. Louis tax forms for non-residents

ST. LOUIS — A federal judge on Monday rejected an initial attempt to change the wording of city tax forms in an ongoing lawsuit filed on behalf of nonresidents working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

District Judge Catherine D. Perry denied a motion for a temporary restraining order that would have stopped the city from issuing the 2020 E-1R and E-1RV, which contain wording that asks the filer to confirm that they "understand that a regular workday does not include holidays, vacation, working remotely from home or other work absences." Instead, the motion sought to force the city to return to tax forms used in previous years that don't contain such language.

The motion was filed as part of a lawsuit that aims to recoup a 1% city earnings tax paid by employees who worked outside city limits.