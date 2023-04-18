Missourians impacted by storms and a tornado that ripped across the state's southeast region earlier this month can now apply for federal aid.

The U.S. Small Business Administration on Tuesday approved Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's request for disaster assistance in response to a tornado April 5 that killed five people in Bollinger County and strafed a 22-mile stretch of land, destroying much of the tiny rural village of Glenallen.

The declaration qualifies homeowners, renters, businesses and non-profit organizations in Bollinger for low-interest loans and other funding to help pay for rebuilding and recovery costs. Residents of Cape Girardeau, Madison, Perry, Stoddard, and Wayne counties can also apply for aid.

Businesses and nonprofits can borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace property or other assets. Homeowners are eligible for up to $200,000 in loans to repair or replace real estate, and homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace personal property. Additional funds are available for improvements meant to protect against future tornado damage.

Applications for aid to fix property are due by June 13 and applications for aid to compensate for economic losses are due by June 16.

SBA will open an outreach center on Thursday in the Lutesville Presbyterian Church at 106 Railroad Street in Marble Hill, Missouri. The center will operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays until May 4.

Applicants for aid can also apply online at https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance or call (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Callers who are hard of hearing or have a speech disability can dial 7-1-1 to access services.