Federal pandemic aid to fund free bus, MetroLink passes for St. Louis youths

ST. LOUIS — Free passes to ride MetroLink and Metro Transit buses the rest of this year will be available for many St. Louis residents between 13 and 25 years old under a program announced Monday.

The passes for 3,000 people will be paid for with $250,000 in federal pandemic aid allocated last summer by the Board of Aldermen and Mayor Tishaura O. Jones.

Eligible are residents in the specified age range who live in lower-income federally qualified census tracts or are from households with designated income levels.

Applicants should go to the city website and pre-register through an online portal. The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment, also known as SLATE, will then schedule times for applicants to visit the agency's office at 1520 Market Street to apply. If eligible, they can get their passes then.

Applicants must show proof of age and residence. Those who don't live in a qualified census tract also must show proof of income. Applicants younger than 17 must be accompanied by an adult.

The program, Gateway Go, builds on previous versions that in 2018, 2019 and last year offered discounted passes to young people for the summer months in the city, St. Louis County and St. Clair County.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.