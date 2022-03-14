Federal pandemic aid to fund free bus, MetroLink passes for St. Louis youths

ST. LOUIS — Free passes to ride MetroLink and Metro Transit buses the rest of this year will be available for many St. Louis residents between 13 and 25 years old under a program announced Monday.
The passes for 3,000 people will be paid for with $250,000 in federal pandemic aid allocated last summer by the Board of Aldermen and Mayor Tishaura O. Jones.
Eligible are residents in the specified age range who live in lower-income federally qualified census tracts or are from households with designated income levels.
Applicants should go to the city website and pre-register through an online portal. The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment, also known as SLATE, will then schedule times for applicants to visit the agency's office at 1520 Market Street to apply. If eligible, they can get their passes then.
- Cora Faith Walker, a top St. Louis County official and former state lawmaker, dies at 37
- Cuonzo Martin out as Missouri basketball coach
- Play ball! MLB forges game-changing agreement with players for full 2022 season, ends lockout immediately
- As major leaguers arrive in camp, Cardinals make first move, sign pitcher returning from Japan
- Joe Buck reportedly leaving Fox, after nearly three decades, for ‘Monday Night Football’
- KMOV plans to leave downtown St. Louis, eyeing Maryland Heights area
- Deadline delayed (again): In latest attempt to save full season, MLB and players’ union prompt overnight negotiations
- Missouri House takes up marijuana legalization in push to sink ballot question
- Who’s Mizzou’s next basketball coach? Reed-Francois could start with this list
- Feds charge former principal, friend in 2016 murder of St. Louis teacher
- Hochman: Cardinals should sign Schwarber and put down 25-30 DH homers in pen, not pencil
- BenFred: Would Mizzou give scandal-plagued basketball coach a shot? An important question is going unanswered
- 6 teens charged with murder in Iowa school shooting
- Company kills Maryland Heights rail project that riled Chesterfield neighbors
- German reaction to Ukraine war could sting Super Hornet
Applicants must show proof of age and residence. Those who don't live in a qualified census tract also must show proof of income. Applicants younger than 17 must be accompanied by an adult.
The program, Gateway Go, builds on previous versions that in 2018, 2019 and last year offered discounted passes to young people for the summer months in the city, St. Louis County and St. Clair County.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.