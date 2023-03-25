ST. LOUIS — About $7.4 million in federal pandemic aid allotted to the Bi-State Development Agency will pay for the next round of planning for a potential expansion of MetroLink in the city.

Under an agreement with the city approved Friday by the Bi-State board, the agency will hire consultants to work with agency employees on further development of the northside-southside corridor proposal.

Companies seeking the contract must submit proposals by April 17. Some of the $7.4 million will cover Bi-State's own costs. Initial planning for the route has been done by AECOM, a Dallas-based engineering firm.

Taulby Roach, the agency's CEO, said the next phase would include seeking public opinion on the possible stations along the line, which would run along Jefferson Avenue from Chippewa Street to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency headquarters.

The revised route announced last spring would follow Parnell Street along the west end of the NGA site, then go west along Natural Bridge Avenue to North Grand Boulevard.

Bi-State said the line, which likely would go down the middle of affected streets, is currently estimated at costing $850 million.

Information developed in the next phase of planning will be used to base an application to the federal government for 60% of the project cost.

Meanwhile, St. Louis County and AECOM are researching a potential extension of the city's northside-southside line into North County. Four alternative routes were announced last month.